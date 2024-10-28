JCPE emerge overall champion

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by C.P. And Berar Education Institute president Adv. Ashok Bansod, Vijayrao Bansod was the chief guest on the occasion. Chitnavispura Co-perative Bank chairman Ajay Lambat, director Ulhas Durugkar, boxing coach Ganesh Purohit, . Arun Bhute, Porus Kotwal, principal Dr. Arvind Joshi, vice principal Dr. J. K. Mahajan, Dr. Nishant Tipte, Pragya Ninave and others were present on the occcasion.

Results

Women

(45-48) Sandhya Sarnagat, Porwal College, (50-52) Vanshika, Jyotiba College, (52-54) Anjali Pilwar, Hislop College (54-57) Hemanti Bhujade, Ishwar Deshmukh College, (57-60) Shruti Zade, CP & Berar College, (60-63) Tanisha, Rani Agnihotri College, (63-66) Yuktika Gotefode, S.N Mor Tumsar, (66-70) Mansi Nimje, Sabya College, (70-75) Vaidhi Dibe, Mohata Science College, (75-81) Shiba Dandekar, S.N More, Tumsar , (81 ) Yashshree Shakhre Eshwar Deshmukh College, Best Boxer: Shruti Zade, Best Challenger: Sayo Marufi Ishwar Deshmukh College.

Men: (46 -48) Siddhant More, Sant Gadgebaba College Bhusawal, (48-51) Tejas Godse JAT (51-54), Tushar Bhoyer, S B City College, (54-57) Vishal, Jyotiba College , (57-60) Eknath Varkhade, S.N More, Tumsar, (60-63.5 ) Ashmit Negi, Jyotiba College, (63.5-67) Rajesh Tarare Bar Wankhede, (67-71) Suryadev, Jyotiba College, (71-75) Karan, Jyotiba College (75-80) Sonu Tyagi, Jyotiba College, (80-86) Tushar Thakran, Wainganga College, Sakoli, (86-92) Rajesh, M. J. F Umred, (92 ) Jai Tushir Jyotiba College. Best Boxer: Tejas Gondse, Best challenger Lucky Srivastava, Chakrapani College.