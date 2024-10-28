JCPE emerge overall champion
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2024 05:25 PM2024-10-28T17:25:02+5:302024-10-28T17:25:02+5:30
The inauguration ceremony was presided over by C.P. And Berar Education Institute president Adv. Ashok Bansod, Vijayrao Bansod was the chief guest on the occasion. Chitnavispura Co-perative Bank chairman Ajay Lambat, director Ulhas Durugkar, boxing coach Ganesh Purohit, . Arun Bhute, Porus Kotwal, principal Dr. Arvind Joshi, vice principal Dr. J. K. Mahajan, Dr. Nishant Tipte, Pragya Ninave and others were present on the occcasion.
Results
Women
(45-48) Sandhya Sarnagat, Porwal College, (50-52) Vanshika, Jyotiba College, (52-54) Anjali Pilwar, Hislop College (54-57) Hemanti Bhujade, Ishwar Deshmukh College, (57-60) Shruti Zade, CP & Berar College, (60-63) Tanisha, Rani Agnihotri College, (63-66) Yuktika Gotefode, S.N Mor Tumsar, (66-70) Mansi Nimje, Sabya College, (70-75) Vaidhi Dibe, Mohata Science College, (75-81) Shiba Dandekar, S.N More, Tumsar , (81 ) Yashshree Shakhre Eshwar Deshmukh College, Best Boxer: Shruti Zade, Best Challenger: Sayo Marufi Ishwar Deshmukh College.
Men: (46 -48) Siddhant More, Sant Gadgebaba College Bhusawal, (48-51) Tejas Godse JAT (51-54), Tushar Bhoyer, S B City College, (54-57) Vishal, Jyotiba College , (57-60) Eknath Varkhade, S.N More, Tumsar, (60-63.5 ) Ashmit Negi, Jyotiba College, (63.5-67) Rajesh Tarare Bar Wankhede, (67-71) Suryadev, Jyotiba College, (71-75) Karan, Jyotiba College (75-80) Sonu Tyagi, Jyotiba College, (80-86) Tushar Thakran, Wainganga College, Sakoli, (86-92) Rajesh, M. J. F Umred, (92 ) Jai Tushir Jyotiba College. Best Boxer: Tejas Gondse, Best challenger Lucky Srivastava, Chakrapani College.