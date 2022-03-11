JD Sports Foundation pay tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Principal of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Dr Sharda Naidu, Dr Jaiprakash Duble, Ashish Adhav, Jayant Duble, Arua Adhav and the members of the foundation were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasionn, Dr Duble said, " Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had played an important role in freedom struggle. His Azad Hind Sena and the slogans like 'Tun Muze Khoon Do Mai Tumhe Azadi Duga' had inspired and attracted the youths towards freedom movement".

JD Sports and Youth Foundation has been organising Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary programme for last several years as 'Parakram Din'.