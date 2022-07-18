Jennifer adds another feather to cap, wins U-15 TT crown

Nagpur, July 18

Jennifer Varghese added another feather to her cap by winning the Under-15 girls singles title in Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by Nanded District Table Tennis Association at Guru Govind Singh Stadium in Nanded on Monday.

Jennifer who earlier won the Under-17 title continued her winning spree. In the Under-15 final, She got the better of Thane girl Divyanshi Bhowmick 11-6, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8 in straight four games.

Earlier in the semi-final, top seed Jennifer outclassed Urvi Churi 11-8, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4. In the quarterfinal, She downed Pune's Maisha Rewaskar (PNA) 11-7, 11-8, 11-2.

The officials of Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) including president Deepak Dhote, secretary Adv Ashutosh Potni, Deepak Kanetkar and others have congratulated Jennifer and wished her best luck for future events.

Results Quarterfinal: Jennifer Varghese bt Maisha Rewaskar (PNA) 11-7, 11-8, 11-2; semi-final: Jennifer Varghese bt Urvi Churi (TST) 11-8, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4; Final: Jennifer Varghese bt Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) 11-6, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8.