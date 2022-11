Jennifer bags State U-19 TT crown

Nagpur, Aug 18

Playing before home spectators city's Jennifer Varghese claimed Under-19 girls singles title in Late C S Kulkarni Memorial 2nd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, 2022 organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) at Subhedar Hall, here on Thursday.

In the final, Jennifer toppled eighth seed Sampada Bhiwandkar 11-3, 7-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-5. Earlier in the semis, Jenifer got the better of Hardee Patel 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6.

Meanwhile Thane's Shruti Amrute won the women singles crown defeating Manushree Patil 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-3. Second seed Siddhesh Pande of Thane bagged men's singles title defeating Jash Modi 11-5. Modi conceded the match after first game due to injury.

However, in the Under-19 boys singles final, top seed Jash Modi (TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Aadi turned the tables on Nagpur's Aadi Chitnis 11/8,11/7,8/11,11/6,11/7.

Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil gave the prizes to men, women, Under-19 boys and Under-19 girls singles winners.

NDTTA honoured Jennifer Verghese, Ikshika Umate, Aadi Chitnis and Mangesh Mopkar by presenting them mememtoes.

NDTTA president Deepak Dhote , secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis, M.P.Kamble, Rajesh Mopkar, Deepak Kanetkar and Dixit (DSO, Jalgaon) were also present.

Results

Women singles SF: Manushree Patil(TST) Bt Manasi Chiplunkar (MCD) [Seed-5] 13/11,12/10,11/5,11/7; Shruti Amrute (THN) [Seed - 2] Bt Senhora Dsouza(MCD) [Seed - 3] 11/9,11/3,8/11,11/5,11/6

Final: Shruti Amrute (THN) [Seed - 2] Bt Manushree Patil (TST) 11/9,7/11,11/5,11/6,11/3

Semi-Final

Men's singles SF: Siddhesh Pande(THN) [Seed - 2] Bt Kushal Chopda(NSK) [Seed - 14]

11/9,11/6,11/7,13/11; Jash Modi (TST) [Seed - 5] Bt Deepit Pati l(THN) [Seed – 1] 5/11,11/8,8/11,11/7,11/8,11/5

Final: Siddhesh Pande (THN) [Seed - 2] Bt Jash Modi(TST) [Seed – 5] 11/5 Match conceded by Jash Modi due to injury

U-19 boys semis: Jash Modi (TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Arnav Karnavar(TST) [Seed – 4] 7/11,11/9,7/11,11/7,11/6,11/6; Aadi Chitnis (NGP) [Seed - 3] Bt Kushal Chopda (NSK) [Seed - 2]

7/11,9/11,14/12,11/7,11/13,11/3,12/10

Final: Jash Modi (TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Aadi Chitnis(NGP) [Seed – 3] 11/8,11/7,8/11,11/6,11/7

U-19 girls SF: Sampada Bhiwandkar (TST) [Seed - 8] Bt Shravani Sawant(THN) [Seed - 5]

11/7,3/11,14/12,3/11,4/11,11/8,11/9; Jennifer Varghese (NGP) [Seed - 2] Bt Hardee Patel (TST) [Seed – 6] 11/4,10/12,11/9,11/6,11/6

Final: Jennifer Varghese (NGP) [Seed - 2] Bt Sampada Bhiwandkar(TST) [Seed – 8] 11/3,7/11,11/3,11/8,11/5