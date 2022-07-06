Jennifer bags triple crown, Arush double

Nagpur, July 6

Talented city paddler Jennifer Varghese bagged triple crown in the Shivaji Nagar Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association at RTM University TT hall.

Stamping her supremacy Jennifer won the Under-15, Under-17 along with women’s titles. In the boys section, Arush Meshram claimed two titles including the boys Under-15 and Under17 categories. In the Under-15 girls final, Jennifer defeated Anvesha Kashyap 11-07, 11-01, 11-03 while in Under-17 category, she beat Sharvari Khobragade 11-02, 11-02, 11-04, 11-02. In the women’s summit clash, Jennifer got the better of Ananya Sakalkale 06-11, 11-05, 11-07, 11-09, 15-17, 14-12 to claim the crown.

In boys section, Meshram ousted Tejas Wasnikar 11-07, 12-10, 10-12, 11-05 to clinch the title while in Under-17 age category, he fought hard to beat Sarth Shastri 16-14, 11-04, 11- 08, 13-11 to lift the trophy. Director, Physical Education and Sports Department, RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryawanshi was chief guest of the prize distribution function. Former Secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association Anup Rajurkar, NDTTA secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis, Ajit Deoras, Rajesh Mopkar, Mangesh Mopkar, Deepak Kanetkar and others were also present on the occasion. Vijay Naik, CJ Radhakrishnan, Y Choudhary, Parmanand Pathak and Vasant Daxinkar officiated the tournament.

RESULTS

Under-11 girls final: Tanisha Kolare bt Kevika Nandeshwar 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 14 - 12. Under-11 boys final: Karan Kashyap bt Anmol Varade 11 -03, 11-06, 11- 05. Under-13 girls final: Sharwari Khobragade bt Vidhi Kumre 11-03, 09-11, 11-04, 11-06. Under-13 boys final: Sarth Shastri bt Rishikesh Patil 11-04, 11-07, 11-09. Under-15 girls final: Jennifer Varghese bt Anvesha Kashyap 11-07, 11-01, 11-03. Under-15 boys final: Arush Meshram bt Tejas Wasnikar 11-07, 12-10, 10-12, 11-05. Under-17 girls final: Jennifer Varghese bt Sharvari Khobragade 11-02, 11-02, 11-04, 11-02. Under - 17 boys final: Arush Meshram bt Sarth Shastri 16-14, 11-04, 11-08, 13-11.