Jennifer bags U-15 gold, Ikshika bronze

Jennifer Varghese of Nagpur emerged as the champion in the Youth Girls Under-15 category of the UTT 84th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet Championships at NC John Memorial Arena of YMCA today. Other city paddler Ikshika Umate bagged bronze as she lost in the semis.

According to the reports reaching here, the Nagpur girl Jennifer overcame Avisha Karmakar of Delhi 4-3 in a thrilling final . The tall Jennifer, currently training in Chennai, matched stroke for stroke with the Delhi girl. Both treated the audience with crisp rallies and display of skills, off back and forehands. Delhi girl had a distinct advantage when she led 2-1. But Jennifer hit back to go 3-2 up before owning the decider to stop her opponent well short of the mark.

The best game of the final came in the opener. Jennifer held two game points at 10-8, but Avisha deuced. The advantage was with Jennifer, who won the game, converting the seventh chance. In between, Avisha had one, but she served out to squander the opportunity.

Jennifer collected her gold medal and Rs. 38,500 in prize money, while Avisha had to settle for the silver medal and half the amount.

Earlier in the semi-final Jennifer Varghese defeated Riana Bhoota 08 - 11,06 - 11,11 - 08,

11 - 01, 11 - 05, 11 - 03. However other city player Ikshika Umate lost to Avisha Karmkar 07-11,08-11,11-06,04-11,10-12 and won bronze medal. In the quarterfinal Jennifer Varghese got the better of Sainika Manzi, Delhi 11-07,11-09,11-06.