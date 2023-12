Jennifer enters semis, Nagpur team wins bronze

to Nagpur defeating Ananya Chande 12-14, 2-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5. However in the second single Ikshika Umate lost to Sampada Bhiwandkar 5-11, 5-11, 10-12. In the third single, Ananya lost to Mukta Dalvi 7-11, 9-11, 9-11. In the reverse single, Jennifer turned the tables on Sampada 11-9, 3-11, 11-4, 11-6. However, Ikshika lost to Ananya Chande 10-12, 6-11, 11-7 in the fifth and deciding game.