Jennifer in Indian TT team

Earlier In October 2021, then only 13, she won her maiden Under-15 gold in the national ranking table tennis tournament held at Mohali. She also won a bronze medal in the Under-17 age category. In March 2022, she won U-15 WTT Youth Contender in Tunisia and silver in U-17 age category. In May 2022, Jennifer claimed the Under-15 singles, doubles and team championship at the South Asia Cadet and Jr TT Championships in Maldive. s In June she won the U-15 WTT Youth Contender title at Havirov in Czech Republic. In August, 2022, 14-year-old Jennifer won the Under-17 WTT Youth Contender title at Agadir (Morocco) and finished second best in U-15 age group. In August she was ranked World Number 6 in U-15 age category She was selected for World Youth Championship which was held in Tunisia in December 2022.

The officials of Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) including president Deepak Dhote, secretry Adv.Ashutosh Potnis and others have congratulated Jennifer.