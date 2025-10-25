Jharkhand off to a good start

Vidarbha made just one change in their playing XI which beat Nagaland by an innings and 179 runs in the previous game. Akshay Karnewar came into the side in place of Harsh Dubey, who has been selected in the India 'A' squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa 'A'. Yash Thakur too has been called up for India 'A' duty for the first match.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings: 119 for 0 in 38 overs (Shikhar Mohan 60 not out, Sharandeep Singh 46 not out) vs Jharkhand.

Women's Super League game abandoned

Vidarbha's opening Super League Group A match against Madhya Pradesh in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Surat on Saturday due to rains and a wet outfield.

Both teams were awarded two points each. Vidarbha will take on Karnataka on Monday. Karnataka lost their opening game to Delhi by 44 runs.