Jitesh, Atharva, Darshan retained, Umesh released

Jitesh Sharma, who made his India debut in the Asian Games winning gold for the nation, and southpaw opener Atharva Taide have been retained by Punjab Kings. All-rounder Darshan Nalkande will also ply his trade for Gujarat Titans once again while India pacer Umesh Yadav has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Sharma had become an important player for the north Indian franchise, Taide also did well in the limited opportunities that he was presented with. Sharma was equally brilliant with the gloves behind the sticks and with willow in front of the stumps and impressed not only his franchise people but but also India selectors making way into the Indian team. he is presently part of the India squad playing the five-match Twenty20 series against the visiting Australians.

Nalkande was also retained by Hardik Pandya led GT, who also were successful in asking the captain to be with the team. it was reported that Pandya was moving back to Mumbai Indians.

Speedster Yadav, who has had mixed fortunes with his stints at KKR, could not keep his place. He might feature in the IPL auctions to be held in Middle East.