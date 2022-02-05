JL Champions Trophy: Engineering off to a flying start

Engineering defeated Director XI to start their campaign on a winning note in JL Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament organised by Priyadarshini Group of Institutions run by Lokmanya Tilak Jankalyan Sikshan Sanstha.

Batting first Director XI scored 63 runs. Amit Manpure and Chandan gave them a flying start by scoring 21 runs in three overs. Then Sudhir and Rashid also played well. The significant contribution also came from Abhijit and Manoj.

In reply, Engineering achieved the target convincingly. Thanks to Ravindra and Umanya for their unbroken partnership.

Earlier chairman of the institution Dr Satish Chaturvedi inaugurated the tournament in the presence of secretary Abha Chaturvedi, principal Dr Shrikrishna Dhale, vice-principal Dr GM Asutkar, Samit Chitnavis, Prof. Manoj , principal of JCPE Vijay Datarkar, Dr Abhay Shende, Manoj Deokate and others.