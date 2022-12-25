Just Cricket, Saibaba, Manali Brothers in PQF

In their last league round match, Just Cricket outplayed Dream Team with the help of fine performance from Rakesh Lehra who slammed 36 runs from 16 balls.

Batting first, Dream Team managed to score 66 runs losing five wickets. Kartik Chapre scored 23 runs while V Wakodikar added 17. For Just Cricket, Gilani Wasim took 2 wickets.

In reply, Just Cricket achieved the target losing one wicket. Apart from Lehra, Jais Raza scored 28 runs.

The other teams to qualify for the last 16 are Manali Brothers, Sai Baba 11, Spartans United, Sai Aakar, Pratik XI, Sharvan Stars, Mangalmurti, Zero Degree, Niyansh XI, BS Sports, Grenadiers XI.

The PQFs will begin from Monday and the final will be played on December 28.

Results:

Pratik XI bt Aarohi Youtuber bt 7 wickets.

Aarohi Youtuber 58-8. (Nikhil 28; Deepak Kashyap 2 wickets). Pratik XI 61-3 (Akshay Nagdave 38, Vishal 12; Vishwas Sahare 2 wickets).

MoM: Akshay Nagdeve.

Just Cricket bt YCC Kamptee by 8 runs.

Just Cricket 78-2 (Kirtan Sandil 25, Jais Raza 12; Aziz 3 wickets, Sachin Gokhale 2 wickets). YCC Kamptee: 71-2 (Shubham Yadav 22, Yogesh Yadav 12; Wasim Gilani 1 wicket).

MoM: Kirtan Sandil.

BS Sports bt Taha XI by 9 wickets

Taha XI 36 all out (Ahmed Parekh 8; Roshan Saraf 4 wickets, Pawan 2 wickets). BS Sports: 38-1 (Kedar 15, Akash Gautel 14; Mubashir 1 wicket). MoM: Roshan Saraf.

Just Cricket bt Dream Team by 9 wickets.

Dream Team: 66-5 (Kartik Chapre 23, V Wakodikar 17; Gilani Wasim 2 wickets).

Just Cricket: 70-1 (Rakesh Lehra 35, Jais Raza 17; N Kodarlikar 1 wicket).

MoM: Rakesh Lehra