Justice Deshpande may continue as VCA president; election on Dec 8

Amidst the heat of Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has also declared its election programme. The AGM and the election of the Association will be held on December 7 and 8 and if sources are to be believed former Justice Vinay Deshpande may continue for one more term (2025 to 2027).

Sources said that vice president Avinash Deshmukh will not be able to continue on the post on account of the Lodha Committee recommendation which stipulates the retirement age of office bearers to be under 70 years.

An office-bearer can only be re-elected to any post after a three-year cooling-off period. Former president Adwait Manohar (2021 to 2022) is eligible to contest as per this criteria but as per another Lodha Committee clause a person cannot serve as an office bearer of the state association for more than nine years in total. A source claimed that Adwait may not enter the fray as he has already served VCA as vice president for two terms. Therefore, he will not be able to finish a full three-year term.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that some other eligible VCA member will replace secretary Sanjay Badkas. The VCA has declared its election programme on Thursday. As per the schedule, the last date for the submission of nomination forms is November 25 and scrutiny of the forms will be done on the next day at 5 pm. The last day for withdrawal of the nomination forms and publication of the list of contesting candidates is November 27.

Voting, if necessary, will be held on December 8. Former State Election Commissioner J S Saharia has been appointed as the election officer under whose supervision the election process will be conducted.

The election will be held for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and three executive committee members. Apart from this, the election will be held for the selector's posts.

Ghare to file nomination

for senior selector's post

Vidarbha's former Ranji and Duleep Trophy player Yogesh Ghare is interested in filing a nomination for the senior selector's post. Confirming this to Lokmat Times, Ghare said he was ready to file the nomination for the selector's post. "Yes, I will be doing it. I have played 36 Ranji and Duleep Trophy matches and around 20 List 'A' matches but have not been considered for the selector's job," he revealed. It is also learnt that apart from Ghare, a couple of former cricketers are also interested in selector and CADC committee posts.