Kamgar Kalyan Mandal swimming pool victim of administrative apathy

Earlier national-level swimming competitions were held at this swimming tank. Children of labours could practice here at discounted rates. This swimming pool was built in 1993. As swimming facility is available at discounted rates, amateur swimmers and athletes from all parts of the city used to come and practice here. National level players like Tinu Varghese, TG Varghese, Partha Bhosle, Nachiket Batwe, Himani Phadke, Rutuja Talegaonkar, Ishwari Pande practiced on the tank. But the tank was closed in 2020 during Corona pandemic. The labour minister had allocated Rs 2 crore for the repair of this tank. The labour department had diverted funds to PWD. The PWD awarded the work contract to Malani Construction Company. The repair work was to be completed in ten months but the work of pumping station, shower room, platform, nets and painting are still to be completed.

Will try to start by July 1

"The repair work has already started on June 3. Rs 1 crore has been paid to the contractor. The work was to be completed in 10 months. There is still some work left. We are trying our best to start the swimming tank by July 1."

-Nandlal Rathore, Assistant Welfare Commissioner