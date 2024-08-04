Kamptee Boys, Four Polls to play inaugural tie

The tournament will be inaugurated at the hands of MLA Mohan Mate. NDAA secretary Sharad Suryawanshi and veteran cricket coach Shishir Sudame will also grace the occasion, informs organiser of the tournament and former corporator Nagesh Sahare.

In all 55 teams have confirmed the participation in the tournament and 20 more are likely to participate. Total cash prizes for the tournament is Rs 2.35 lakh and the winner will be richer by Rs 1,00,000 and trophy whereas the runners-up will be awarded Rs 50,000. The second runners-up will get Rs 30,000 , fourth place holder Rs 20,000, Rs15,000 to fifth, Rs 10,000 to sixth, Rs 7,000 to seventh and Rs 5,000 to eighth. Apart from it there will be attractive individual prizes including LED TV to best player of the tournament. There will be 16 sports bicycles and five mobile handsets for the performers like best player of each match, best defender, best captain etc. The finalist teams will be given football kits. Last year Young Haider FC Teka Naka emerged winner whereas Al Kausar FC Mominpura finished runners-up.