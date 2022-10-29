Kamptee United off to flying start

Prashant Tuppat opened the scoring for Kamptee United in the ninth minute and then Akash Kanojiya increased the lead 2-0 at the very next moment.

Ravikant Supare (51st and 52nd min), Akash Kanojia (55th min), Hashal Lanjewar (59th min) and Abhishek Gajbhiye (60th min) played an important role in the victory.

For opponents, Gaurav Raut played well and scored all four goals in 22nd, 28th, 43rd and 57th minutes.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Narendra Jichkar in the presence of convener Gurprit Singh and others.