Kanchan's 'sixer' propels Vid to 175 run victory

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored a good total of 220 for six in 50 overs. In form Shivani Dharne top scored with (54, 94b, 6x4). Seasoned Bharti Fulmali knocked off 43 in 54 ball hitting eight boundaries. Captain Disha Kasat contributed 25 with the help of five hits to the fencing. Ankita Bhongade (23) and Kanchan Nagwani (17 not out) also batted well and helped Vidarbha to cross 200-run mark.

In reply, Bihar women were trapped in the web spun by Kanchan and were bowled out for a poor total of 45 in 23.4 overs. Only Yashita Singh (17) managed to cross the double-digit and five batters returned to the pavilion on duck. Kanchan (6 for 8) was ably supported by Komal Zanzad (2 for 7) and Reena Paul (1 for 2). Vidarbha will play their next match against Maharashtra on January 21.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 220 for 6 in 50 overs (Shivani Dharne 54, Bharti Fulmali 43, Disha Kasat 26, Ankita Bhongade 23, Rachana Singh 2 for 36, Shilpi 2 for 27)

Bihar: 45 all out in 23.4 overs (Yashita Singh 17, Kanchan Nagwani 6 for 8, Komnal Zanzad 2 for 7, Reena Paul 1 for 2)

Result: Vidarbha won by 175 runs