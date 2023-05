Karnewar slams double ton, Navniketan record huge victory

In response to CDCC's first innings totla of 63, NCC hammered 545. Thanks to Akshay Karnewar who slammed unbeaten 201 and played an impoirtant role in the vicotry. Varun Palandurkar (107) and Yash Kadam (49) were other scorers. CDCC in their second innings were all out for 203 in 46.5 overs. Yash Kadam claimed three wickets for 53 runs.

At Kalamna ground, MRCC took 252 run lead over MSCC. At Ambedkar College gorund, Anurag Cricket Club took the slender seven-run lead over Reshimbagh Gymkhana. At VCA Jamtha, following on Lipton CC were trailing by 162 runs against AIR. At Central Railway Ajniu ground, Eleven Star were leading by y 99 runs against Ruby Colts

BRIEF SCORES (At Close Day 2)

At Pandav College Ground

Central Dhantoli Cricket Club: 1st innings 63 in 25

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 545/9 in 80 overs (Akshay Agarwal 75, Akshay Karnewar 201 n.o, Varun Palandurkar 107, Yash Kadam 49)

Central Dhantoli C C 2nd innings: 203 all out in 46.5 overs (Yajwan Gadhave 77; Yash Kadam 3/53)

Result: Navniketan CC won by an innings and 279 runs

At Kalamna Ground

Medical Representatives CC 1st innings: 203 all out in 42.3 overs

Ministerial Services CC 1st innings: 171 all out in 46.5 overs (Mandar Mahale 47, Vedant Jajoo 53; Avinash Jadhav 4/38, Ganesh Bhosale 5/48)

Medical Representatives CC 2nd innings: 220/9 in 66 overs (Siddhesh Wath 104)

Medical Representatives CC Lead by 252 runs

At Ambedkar College Ground

Anurag Cricket Club 1st innings: 236 all out in 76.1 overs

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 234 all out in 75.4 overs (Sandesh Durgwar 44, Gautam Vaidya 94; Dinesh Yadav 5/63, Tauseef Ahmead 3/74)

Anurag CC 2nd innings: 5/0 in 3 overs

Anurag CC lead by 7 runs

At Jamtha Stadium

All India Reporter 1st innings: 411/6 in 80 overs

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings: 186 all out in 59.1 overs (Harsh Shankpal 98; Pushpak Gujar 3/45)

Lipton Cricket Club 2nd innings: (following on): 63/3 in 20 overs (Kaustubh Salve 3/24)

Lipton CC trail by 162 runs

At Central Railway Ground

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings: 292 all out in 69.3 overs

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 245 all out in 69.1 overs (Dhariya Ahuja 40, Dushyant Tekan 47; Rohan Zade 3/50)

Eleven Star CC 2nd innings: 52/3 in 14.4 overs

Eleven Star CC lead by 99 runs