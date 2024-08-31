Kashish qualifies for athletics nationals

In 1000 metre race, she clocked 3.03.56 seconds to achieve second place and confirm her place in the Maharashtra team.

The youth national championship will be held at Bilaspur from June 15 to 17. Earlier Kashish won silver medals for two years in Inter District Athletics Championship in 600 m race. In the recently held School National Athletics Championship at Patna she secured fourth place in 800 m race. She was also a member of gold medal winning Maharashtra team in 4x400 mr relay. She has been trained under the guidance of sports teacher Ramchandra Wani. headmaster Dharmendra Parshivnikar, deputy headmaster Deepali Kothe and others have congratulated Kashish and wished her best luck for the nationals.