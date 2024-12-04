Kashish wins gold medal in school nationals

Kashish won the 4 x 400m relay gold medal at the School National Athletics Championships in Patna last year. She was selected for the national competition on the basis of her silver medal in the 400m race at the recently held school state championship in Derwan .

Kashish has been guided by the sports teacher of the school Ramchandra wani. School Principal Dharmendra Parashivnikar expressed happiness over Kashish's success. School vice-principal Dipali Kothe , Nagpur District Athletics Association secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi , sports teacher Nikita Kherde , Neeraj Mathankar , Chetan Kalle , Pradeep Kohle , Manisha Bhute , Apeksha Chaudhary , Sandhya Kalbandhe , Priya Dakhle , Madhvi Vande , Preeti Dhamgaye and others have congratulated her.