Kashit, Akshat, Heramba, Ahaan in SF

In the Under-17 girls section, Mishka, Urvee, Devashree and Nayana stormed into semis.

Top two players (winner and runner-up) in singles events and winning pair in doubles events from each district will be selected for the Zonal Championship and then for the State Championships

There are six zones in the rest of Maharashtra namely Nagpur, Amravati, Nasik, Solapur, Nanded, Kolhapur. The winners will compete with Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune zones for the State Championship. Tournament supervisor Vishal Landge and his team are working very hard under the guidance of tournament director Vijay Naidu and MSLTA treasurer Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar.

Results

Under-14 boys (Pre-quarters): Akshat beat Mohit 6-3, Parth beat Yug 6-4, Heramba beat Dhruv 6-1, Vihaan beat Aditya 6-0, Abhimanyu beat Khushal 6-2, Ahaan beat Shivin 6-0 Mehul beat Manvendra 6-2, Pranav beat Alok 6-5(7)Under-14 girls quarters: Mishka beat Shravya 6-4, Surmayee beat Vibhuti 6-2, Suchita beat Urve 6-3, Anushka beat Anika 6-2

Under 17 boys quarters: Kashit beat Parthiv 6-1. Akshat beat Alok 6-0, Heramba beat Kapil 6-4,

Ahaan beat Pranav 6-1

Under-17 girls quarters: Mishka beat Sharvari 6-4, Urvee beat Arnavi 6-5 (7), Devashree beat Surmayee 6-5 (7), Nayana beat Shravya 6-5 (7)