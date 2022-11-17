Kasturi for skating nationals for 9 th time

In the recently held 32nd State-level Championship organised by the Skating Association of Maharashtra, she won three gold and one silver medal. Now she will represent Maharashtra in the nationals to be held in Bangalore.

In last 14 years, Kasturi has represented Maharashtra for 17th time and won six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Last year she had represented India in World Skating Championship held at Colombia in South America. She attributes the credit of her success to NDRSA secretary Upendra Verma, director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi and parents.