Katol professor commits suicide in Wardha river

A professor of Nabira College of Katol jumped into the Wardha river after parking his car along the Nagpur-Amravati highway. Twenty hours later, the body was found on Friday evening at Nimboli (Shende), 13 kilometers away from the incident site. Their marriage is only a few days old, and the reason behind this is still unknown.

The name of the deceased is Vinod Bagwale (52, Res. Yavatmal, H.M. Katol, Dist. Nagpur). He was working as a professor of Economics in Nabira College, Katol. Around 9 am on Thursday morning, he came near Khadka village on Nagpur-Amravati highway in car number MH-40/AR-3052. He parked the car on the side of the highway and jumped into the nearby Wardha riverbed. As soon as some citizens noticed this, they rushed and informed the Talegaon (Shyam. Pant) police. The police immediately formed various teams and searched for them in the river bed. Finally, on Friday evening, his dead body was found at Nimboli (Shende), 13 km from the incident site.

Dr. Vinod Bagwale was married to a girl from Amravati. The marriage ceremony was to be completed in a few days. But even before that, suicide raises many questions and the real reason for suicide lies in the bouquet. The police have taken a note in this matter and further investigation is being conducted by Thanedar Ashish Gajbhiye.