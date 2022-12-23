Kerala HC summons cycle polo fedn secy over player's death

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court on Friday sought the personal appearance of the senior officials of the national federation including Nagpur-based secretary Dinesh Sarve and a Kerala-based association of cycle polo in connection with a plea blaming them for the death of a 10-year-old Kerala player.

The player died in Nagpur on Thursday after she came to the city to participate in the nationals. Justice V G Arun sought the personal appearance of the secretary of the Cycle Polo Federation of India Dinesh Sarve and office-bearers of the Cycle Polo Association of Kerala on January 12, 2023, the next date of hearing of the matter. Sarve expressed ignorance about the court summons. “So far I have not received any summons from Kerala High Court. I will consult with CEO of federation Gajajan Burde,” he said.

The petitioner association had said in its contempt plea that since the organisers had not provided accommodation and food to the team, the players had to be accommodated in a local dormitory and the young girl got afflicted with food poisoning and died on Thursday morning.

It has further contended that the high court orders were also violated by recognising teams sponsored by the 2nd respondent as the official team representing Kerala and by not providing food, transportation, and accommodation to the teams sponsored by the petitioner association.

The court also issued notice to the two sports bodies on the plea moved by the Kerala Cycle Polo Association alleging its team was permitted by the high court to participate in the sporting event at Nagpur, but when its players -- including 10-year-old Fathima Nida Shihabuddin -- reached the venue, they were not provided food or lodging by the federation.

The petitioner alleged that when the championship commenced from December 22, entry forms were not collected from it and neither were its players permitted to participate. On the other hand, teams and players of Cycle Polo Association of Kerala were allowed to participate, the plea has claimed. However, today the organisers allowed the concerned team to participate and two matches were also played in the women's category.