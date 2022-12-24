Kerala teams advance in cycle polo nationals

In the sub-junior section, Chhattisgarh, Kerala (CPFI), Kerala (HC order), Telangana teams entered the semis.

In the junior girls section, Chhattisgarh and Kerala (CPFI) teams made it to semis. In the senior women category, Chhattisgarh, Kerala (HC order), West Bengal and Kerala (CPFI) teams entered the semis.

On Sunday the matches would start from 8 a.m. onwards followed by prize distribution function at 3.30 p.m.

Results

Sub junior girls QF: Chhattisgarh bt Tamil Nadu 10-0; Kerala (CPFI) bt Uttar Prradesh 4-1, Kerala (HC order team) bt Maharashtra 4-1, Telangana bt Andhra Pradesh 4-1.

Junior girls: Chhhattisgarh bt Karnataka 11-0, Kerala (CPFI) bt Madhya PRadesh 4-0.

Senior men: Chhaggiagarh bt Karnataka 9-1, Kerala (HC order team) bt Telangana 8-0, West Bengal bt Maharashtra 4-3, Kerala (CPFI) bt Uttar Pradesh 6-1.