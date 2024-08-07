KFC Katol beat Dobi Nagar 2-1

For KFC, Adil Parwekar (52nd min) and Nirpun Harle (55th min) netted one goal each. For Dobi Nagar, Shadi Khan found the net in the 51st minute.

In another match, Ansar Nagar defeated T Audio 2-1. For Ansar Nagar, Hanle Ansari and Asad Ansari converted the opportunities. For T Audio, only Satyam Khobragade succeeded in scoring the goal.

Earlier KP United defeated Siraspeth boys 3-1 via penalty shootout. For KP United, Saurabh Kathaute, Kishu Kathaute and Sahil Kathaute scored the goals in penalty shootout. For Siraspeth, only Manav succeeded in scoring the goal.