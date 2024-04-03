Kingfisher, Scorpions, Phoenix begin with wins
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2024 07:25 PM2024-04-03T19:25:02+5:302024-04-03T19:25:02+5:30
inauguration ceremony recently.
Teams of Raisoni Group like Lion the King, Python Crushers, Deadly Scorpions,
Sassy Sharks, Tuscan Tigers, Phoenix Fighters, Royal Eagles, Electrifying Eels, Kool Kingfisher,
Fiery Dragons, and Dashing Dolphins are participating in this five-day tournament. The
finals for both girls and boys will be played on the evening april 5 at Kachhi Visa Ground,
Wardhman Nagar, Nagpur. A highlight of the ceremony was the grand introduction of all
the team captains. Each captain was announced with flair, highlighting their pivotal roles in
leading their respective teams. In a symbolic gesture of their leadership, the captains
embarked on a majestic ride on horseback, symbolizing valor and sportsmanship.
Director, Raisoni Business School Dr. Aarti Deshpande, principal of GHRCACS Dr. Jasvinder Kaur, teaching, non teaching staff, players and spectators were present in huge number
to witness the inaugural event
In the matches, Kool Kingfisher emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Dashing Dolphins by nine runs. In another match, Deadly Scorpions displayed their prowess defeating Python Crushers convincingly by six wickets. Phoenix Fighters recorded three run victory over Electrifying Eels.