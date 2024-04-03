Kingfisher, Scorpions, Phoenix begin with wins

inauguration ceremony recently.

Teams of Raisoni Group like Lion the King, Python Crushers, Deadly Scorpions,

Sassy Sharks, Tuscan Tigers, Phoenix Fighters, Royal Eagles, Electrifying Eels, Kool Kingfisher,

Fiery Dragons, and Dashing Dolphins are participating in this five-day tournament. The

finals for both girls and boys will be played on the evening april 5 at Kachhi Visa Ground,

Wardhman Nagar, Nagpur. A highlight of the ceremony was the grand introduction of all

the team captains. Each captain was announced with flair, highlighting their pivotal roles in

leading their respective teams. In a symbolic gesture of their leadership, the captains

embarked on a majestic ride on horseback, symbolizing valor and sportsmanship.

Director, Raisoni Business School Dr. Aarti Deshpande, principal of GHRCACS Dr. Jasvinder Kaur, teaching, non teaching staff, players and spectators were present in huge number

to witness the inaugural event

In the matches, Kool Kingfisher emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Dashing Dolphins by nine runs. In another match, Deadly Scorpions displayed their prowess defeating Python Crushers convincingly by six wickets. Phoenix Fighters recorded three run victory over Electrifying Eels.