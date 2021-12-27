KKM-4 postponed

Nagpur, Dec 25

Owing to rising Covid cases, the State government imposed a night curfew on Friday across the State. On this account, the fourth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKR) has been postponed.

It can be mentioned here that KKM-4 which is the brainchild of union minister Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to start from January 2 and in this regard, the dates were announced at a glittering function involving Olympian Sandeep Singh and international badminton player Jwala Gutta.

However, the chief convener of the event and former mayor Sandeep Joshi has informed that considering the rising Corona cases, the organising committee has decided to postpone the event.