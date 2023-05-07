KKM-5 Rifle shooting from Jan 11

The rifle shooting carries a total Prizemoney of Rs 1,62,900 and a total of 82 medals will be distributed to the podium finishers in the three-day event.

Details can be had from Harshal Zade 9325540343.

Bridge tournament on Jan 10 & 11

For the first time, the KKM organising committee will conduct bridge tournament in the 15-day multisport festival.

The bridge event will be played on Jan 10 and 11 in the Pair and Duplicate categories for Open men and women. the Vidarbha Bridge Association (VBA) officials will be conducting the tournament at their Hall in Shankar Nagar.

Details can be hand from VBA secretary Samir Roy 9370316748.

Taekwondo in 3 age groups from Jan 12

The Taekwondo tournament for boys and girls will be played in three age groups from Jan 12 at the Indoor Sports complex of Vivekanand Nagar.

Players in the U-12, U-14 and U-17 categories will be able to participate in the tournament. A total of 256 medals including 64 gold, 64 silver and 128 bronze and 18 trophies will distribute to the podium finishers in both the boys and girls section. The three day event carries a total cash prize of Rs 1,02,400.

Martial Arts on Jan 15-16

The Taekwondo tournament will be followed by Qwan ki do Martial Arts competition at the Indoor Sports complex of Vivekanand Nagar from Jan 15.

The two-day event will be played in 8 age groups and a total of Rs 82,000 will be distributed to the podium finishers.

Details of both taekwondo and Qwan ki do Martial Arts can be had from convener of the event Vishal Lokhande 9420855731.

The last date to confirm entries in all the events is Jan 5 and registration can be done at various offices of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav or online at the website www.khasdarkridamahotsav.com.