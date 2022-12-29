KKM-5 Rs 2 lakh insurance cover for all participants

The fifth edition of this multisport discipline will be played at almost all the corners of the city.All the players participating in the season 5 of KKM will be given an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each for a period of One Year. To make the insurance process successful all the players in both the individual and team events need to register online and offline on or before December 30. The online registration for all sporting disciplines will be done at the KKM website — www.khasdarkridamahotsav.com.

Of the 54 games that will be played at 62 venues of the city in 2023, five sports will be staged at the Vidarbha level, and one sport will be organized for players from across Maharashtra informed convener of the event and former Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi.

The five sports that will be organszed at Vidarbha level include Cycling, Kho Kho, Athletics, Kabaddi and wrestling. Senior players from Maharashtra will be seen in action in the Basketball event that will be played both at the local and inter-district level.

The local inter-club basketball championship will be played in the Youth (U-16) category for boys and girls from January 9 to 14 at the Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal and Players Basketball Gymkhana, Gadikhana courts. The State invitational basketball championship for senior men and women will be played for players from the district teams of Maharashtra at the Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) and Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) courts from January 15 to 21. The total of Rs 3,88,000 will be distributed in cash along with glittering trophies.