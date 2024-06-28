Kohli is a big match player, don't criticise him: Jitesh

Virat has scored 75 runs in 7 matches at an average of around 11 and a strike of 100. However, the veteran batter looked in the form of his life during the recently concluded IPL 2024 season where he scored over 700 runs at a strike rate of above 150.

Jitesh Sharma who has played nine T20 international matches for India said, " Virat Kohli is a big match player. He has achieved several milestones in his cricketing career. He is such a great player that nobody can raise doubts over his form and commitment. I have no doubt that he will deliver his best in the final tomorrow".

About India's chances Jitesh, a Punjab Kings player in IPL said, "Definitely Indian team is favourite to win the T-20 World Cup. They are so far undefeated in the tournament. Without doing many experiments, Indians should follow the process to achieve the success. There wlll be the pressure of final on both the teams but whoever handles the pressure will win the trophy", he said.