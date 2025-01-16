Koyte visits Aditya Anagha Society

When Kakasaheb Koyte came to Nagpur to review of the preliminary preparations for the International Co-operative Conference to be held at Shirdi on February 9, he made a visit to the Aditya-Anagha Institute and guided the organisation with his long-term experience in the field of co-operation.

During his visit, Koyte appreciated the Aditya-Anagha organisation and its employees and praised the futuristic vision of the organisation and suggested that it is working with a corporate touch.

He also mentioned in his speech that the recession in the cooperative sector can be removed only with such a culture.

Managing director of bank Sameer Saraf welcomed Koyte. Delivering the concluding speech, he analysed challenges before the cooperative sector. He also requested that all the credit institutions and organisations should come together and strengthen the cooperative sector.Joint managing director Poonam Gurav presented a progress report. Employees Seema Sahastrabhojani nd Hiral Malwe shared experiences of training sessions with Kakasaheb Koyte.

Vice president of federation Shantilal Singi, director Rajudas Jadhav, Sudarshan Bhalerao (director of Balaji Society, Chikhli), president of Dharampeth Mahila Sanstha Nilima Bawane, founder of Aditya Anagha Anagha Saraf and other directors were present on the occasion.