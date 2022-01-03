Krida Prabodhini 'A' team triumphs

Nagpur, Jan 3

Krida Prabhodhini 'A' lift the title by beating Krida Prabhodhini Team-B 28-26 in the Nagpur District Handball Tournament organised by CP and Berar College at Reshimbagh ground.

For Krida Prabodhini 'A', Akash Durge scored a maximum of eight goals whereas Ritesh Mane netted seven. Shahrukh and Chaitanya too played well and scored five each. Prithiviraj Nale, Vedant and Atharva were the highest scorers from Krida Prabhodhini Team - B in the final match. Earlier in the first semi-finals Krida Prabhodhini Team-A beat Friends Club 25-20.In the second semi-final, Krida Prabhodhini Team-B pippoed Bhartiya Krishi Vidya Vihar 25-24.

Vice-principal of CP and Berar College Dr.J K Mahajan presided over the prize distribution function. Dr Dhiraj Bhoskar, Rakesh Bansod, Ujwala Landge, Sagar Gupta contributed a lot to make this tournament a huge success. Nishant Tipte proposed a vote of thanks. He thanked the principal of the college Dr. Milind Barhate for motivating and supporting to organise tournament.