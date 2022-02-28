Krisha stuns third seed Charuta

Nagpur, Feb 28

City's Krisha Soni stunned third seed Charuta Vaidya of Pune in three games on the second day of Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Badminton Championship organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur, here on Monday.

In the third-round match, Krisha overcame the challenge of Pune girl Charuta Vaidya in three games. After losing first game 6-15, Krisha improved her game and went on to win 15-14, 15-14 to create one of the major upsets in the tournament.

Other Nagpur girls including Ananya Durugkar, Pinak Rokde and Bhairavi Rambhad also advanced. While Ananya got the better of Shruti Phanse 15-11 15-11, Pinak Rokde recorded 15-12, 11-15, 15-11 victory over Prutha Dekate. Bhairavi Rambhad ot the better of city mate Sai Jais 15-6, 15-5.

Among the men's Rohan Gurbani entered the next round defeating Chirag Bhagat 15-11, 15-9. Top seed Arya Bhivpathaki of Pune lived up to his reputation and defeated Utkarsh Shaliwant (TH) 15-5, 15-6

Important Results

Women's singles: Krisha Soni (NGP) bt Charuta Vaidya (PN) [3] 6-15 15-14 15-14; Ananya Durugkar (NGP ) bt Shruti Phanse 15-11 15-11 (PN) ; Pinak Rokde (NGP) bt Prutha Dekate (NGP) 15-13 11-15 15-11; Neha Pandit (PN) bt Nishika Gokhe (NGP) 15-10 15-10; Purva Barve (PN) bt Sanavi Mukadam (MS) 15-11 15-12; Bhairavi Rambhad (NGP) bt Sai Jais (NGP) 15-6, 15-5;

Men's singles: Arya Bhivpathaki (PN) bt Utkarsh Shaliwant (TH) 15-5, 15-6; Rohan Gurbani (NGP)[8] (PN) Chirag Bhagat 15-11 15-9