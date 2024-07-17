Kulkarni re-electged as LEW chief, Deshmukh secy

On this occasion, five lady entrepreneurs shared their success stories and business journeys with the participants were Shubhalaxmi Vazalwar, distributor of Tupperware Vidharbha region, Payal Parekh, Co-owner - Jay Silver Art Jewellers, Mrinal Dani, Proprietor Mauli Creations and gifting solutions and Swati Gadewar, Floral Artist.

Earlier, Rashmi Kulkarni in her welcome address shared her journey of her last year as chairperson of the wing, she highlighted the major events conducted which boost the morale of lady entrepreneurs as well as aspiring.

VIA past president Suresh Agrawal announced the names of new team and said LEW team is doing so well since inception and seen tremendous progress in their ventures, he also appreciated the LEW for good learning programs based on current scenario and trends.

VIA president Vishal Agrawal congratulated the LEW Team and appreciated the lady entrepreneurs for extraordinary work they have been doing for past so many years. He advised ladies to more focus on marketing, communication for the growth of their businesses. His expectation from the new team is that they would work for the growth and development of aspiring and existing lady entrepreneurs.

New committee members

Founder Chairperson - Sarala Kamdar, Advisory Committee - Prafullata Rode, Sarita Pawar & Madhubala Singh, Immd Past Chairperson - Poonam Lala, Past Chairpersons - Chitra Parate, Y Ramani, Neelam Bowade, Anjali Gupta, Dr Anita Rao, Vandana Sharma, Shachi Mallick, Reeta Lanjewar and Manisha Bawankar, Vice Chairpersons - Indu Kshirsagar and Shikha Khare

Treasurer - Poonam Gupta, EC Members - Sania Ramchandani, Amandeep Kaur Sehemi & Tejal Rakshamwar