Kushagra, Aparnita win U-19 chess crowns

In the Under-19 open group, Kushagra Paliwal scored all five points out of 5 rounds to remain unbeaten at the top. In the girls Under-19 group, Aparnita Jagtap and Shanaya drew their last round game to score 4 point, however based on the tie break score Aparnita was declared winner and Shanaya got runner up position. In the Under-7 open group, Arnav Kunchalwar and Durvank Dhoke scored 4.5 point but Arnav with better tie break score clinched the title. In the girls section, Swara Borkhade remained unbeaten scoring all 5 points out of five to win the title. Anaaya Sabu and Lavanya Mahadik scored 3.5 points however, based on tie break score, they were placed 2nd and third respectively.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of chairman of ICAI, Nagpur Chapter CA Sanjay Agrawal. Past president CA Saket Bagadia and MCA observer SS Soman were present on the occasion. The Trophies and Medals were given to the top 10 winners in each group.