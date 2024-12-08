Kush's all-round show in vain

Replying to Vidarbha's first innings tally of 203, Karnataka were all out for 178 in spite of a fighting 57 by Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay. Kush, who had top-scored with 49, claimed 6/27 to help Vidarbha gain a vital 25-run lead.

When Vidarbha batted a second time, Kush again top-scored with 41, but Vidarbha could manage to put up 156 runs on the board.

Karnataka, needing 182 runs for an outright win, slipped to 49 for four before Sukurth (81*) and Arush Jain (49*) were involved in a match-winning 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings: 203 in 77.5 overs (Kush Sharma 49, Saish Bishe 45, Om Dhotre 40; Dhyan Hiremath 3/59)

Karnataka 1st innings: 178 in 67 overs (Anvay Dravid 57; Kush Sharma 6/27, Viraj 2/19)

Vidarbha 2nd innings: 156 in 68.2 overs (Kush Sharma 41, Krish Sonkusre 35; Dhyan Hiremath 5/49)

Karnataka 2nd innings: 182/4 in 51.1 overs (Sukurth 81 not out, Arush Jain 49 not out)

Result: Karnataka won by 6 wickets