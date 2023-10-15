LAD College win basketball crown

In the final, LAD defeated Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management (RCOEM) 53-43. For the winners, Swati Wankhede single-handedly scored 27 points. In the third place match City Premier College defeated YCCE 21-9. Former director of Department of Physical Education Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Dr Arti DEshpande, Dr Nitin Jangtiwar and Prof. Arvind Garud graced the prize distribution function.