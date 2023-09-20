LAD emerge U-19 basketball champ

The team gave outstanding performance under the guidance of coach Arvind Garud, Anuradha Nathile and NilimaWaghmare Sonkamble. Principal ...

The team gave outstanding performance under the guidance of coach Arvind Garud, Anuradha Nathile and NilimaWaghmare Sonkamble.

Principal Dr.Pooja Pathak has congratulated the team members. The winning team was repreesented by Asawari Radhotre(captain) .Devika Thakre, Manjari Padhey, Mitali Kolhe, Dhanashree Sahare and Samarudhhi Kotiwar .

