LAD, girls, Sancheti boys for state meet

In the girls final, LAD College recorded one-sided 25-7 victory over Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road. Riddhi Borkar (9) and Mitali Kohale (8) played an important role in LAD victory.

In the boys final, MKH Sancheti got the better of NH College Bramhapuri 63-33. ShashankGhadge single-handedly scored 23 baskets for the winning team. He was well supported by Neil Dhargawe (13) and Tejas Talmale (11)

RESULTS

U-19 girls final: LAD College, Nagpur NMC, (Riddhi Borkar 9, Mitali Kohale 8) bt DPS Kamptee Road, NMC Rural (Devashree Karale 4) 25-7 (6-0, 8-0, 8-0, 3-7)

U-19 Boys (Final): MKH Sancheti , (Shashank Ghadge 23, Neil Dhargawe 13, Tejas Talmale 11) bt NH College Bramhapuri, Chandrapur Rural (Piyush Mahore 15) 63-33 (24-5, 19-11, 14-12, 6-5);