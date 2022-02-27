Lakudkar emerges champion

Nagpur, Feb 27

Shubham Lakudkar emerged champion in the SN Shrivastava & Kalavatidevi Shrivastava Memorial Open Rapid Chess Tournament-2022 that was organised by Nagpur District Chess Association at Dhanwate National College Sports Complex, Congress Nagar.

In the nine-round tournament Lakudkar and Akshay Patil scored eight points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Lakudkar was declared winners whereas Patil followed him for second place. Arush Chitre, Jay Sawwalakhe and TM Kawadkar achieved third to fifth place respectively.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Nisha Shrivastava. The other dignities present on the occasion were V K Shrivasatava, NDCA secretary KK Barat, Sheetal Panbude, Shrikant Bagde, Gayatri Panbude, IA Pravin Pantawane and others.

Final ranking: 1 Shubham Lakudkar (8, 47), 2. Patil Akshay (8, 46), 3 Chitre Arush (7, 52.5), 4 Sawalakhe Jay (7, 52), 5. TM Kawadkar (7, 51), 6. Dhananjay Bhugaonkar ( 7, 43), 7. Virag Wasnik (7, 42.5), 8 Mayur Shelke (6.5, 47.5), 9. Choubey Kashyap (6.5, 47.5), 10 Chaudhary Bhavik ( 6.5, 46.5).