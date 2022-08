Lakudkar wins KKM chess crown

Nagpur, May19

Shubham Lakudkar emerged winner in the chess tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Suresh Bhat Sabhagruh in the city on Thursday.

In the nine round tournament, Lakudkar earned highest 8.5 points to win the title. FM Akash Thakur finished runners-up with 8 points. Prerak Darvekar (8, 49) achieved third place.

The prizes were distributed at the hand of former MLC Girish Vyas. Forme mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, corporator Shraddha Prathak, NDCA president Dilip Kamdar, vice-president Shreyans Kamdar and chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane, Chief Arbiter were also present along with the guests. The function was conducted and prizes were announced by NDCA secretary KK Barat.

Pantawane was assisted by Shrikant Bagde, Sheetal Panbude, Gayatri Panbude and Deepak Patrikar.

Final ranking: 1 Shubham Lakudkar(8.5, 54), 2. FM Thakur Akash (8,54), 3. Prerak Jayant Darvekar(8,49), 4. Gawai Siddhant (7.5, 50.5), 5. Wanjari Krupal (7,50), 6. Gaurav Danu(7,49.5), 7 Ramteke Sumedh (7,48.5), 8. Sawalakhe Jay (7,48), 9. Gaigore Sanskar (7,47.5), 10. Lohit Rushikesh (7, 44.5).

Category prizes

U-7 boys: Arjun Hedau, Arnav Kunchalwar, Rivan Mittal

U-7 girls: Naisha Bhartia, Swara Borkar, Charvi Khandelwar

U-9 boys: Arav Dhoot, Chirag Lahoti, Aaradhya Ubale

U-9 girls: Anvi Hirde, Tarini Ramteke, Mahua Deshpande

U-11 boys: Shaunak Badole, aarit Thakur, Sai Tarekar

U-11 girls: Divyanshi Khandelwal, Meher Gundadhe, Shravani Kachwah

U-13 boys: Jay Sawalakhe, Sanskar Gaigore, Ayush Ramteke

U-15 boys: Vedant Kalbande, Bhavik Chaudhary, Kshugra Jha

U-15 girls: Sri Rashmika

Best school: BVM Trimurti Nagar, Somalwar Nikalas, Narayana Vidyalayam.