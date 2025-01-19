Latur, Mumbai, Pune enter final

The semi-final round of the competition was held on Sunday. union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the venue and wished best luck to the players. Before the match, he shook hands with the players and wished them well.

In the under-18 boys' age group, Latur team defeated Nagpur 25-14, 25-12, 26-24 . Mumbai overcame Pune 25-17, 25-14, 25-15. In the same age group, Latur girls also maintained their dominance in the competition defeating Nagpur 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11. Pune defeated Amravati 25-13, 25-19, 27-25.

In the boys' Under-21 competition, Latur defeated Nagpur 25-16, 25-14, 28-26 whereas Mumbai downed Pune 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 . In the girls' competition, Nashik defeated Mumbai 25-14, 17-25, 25-17, 25-10 while Nagpur had to accept defeat by Pune team 28-26, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14.

Results(semis)

U-18 boys: Latur beat Nagpur 25-14, 25-12, 26-24, Mumbai beat Pune 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Girls :Latur beat Nagpur 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11, Pune beat Amravati 25-13, 25-19, 27-25

U-21 boys: Latur beat Nagpur 25-16, 25-14, 28-26, Mumbai beat Pune 22-25,25-22, 25-21, 25-20

Girls: Nashik beat Mumbai 25-14, 17-25, 25-17,25-10, Pune beat Nagpur 28-26, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14