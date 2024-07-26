Life-saving demonstration by JDSF and NIS

Jayant Duble has been organising various awareness programme for the past several years to prevent drowning accidents. Nearly 150 swimmers, coaches and parents participated in these programme.

According to the National Crime Bureau report, 95 to 99 people die due to drowning in India every day. After road accidents, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in the country.

The program was presided over by State Road Safety and Civil Defense Trainer Prof. Shyam Falke while former Joint director of Sports Department of Maharashtra Government Dr. Jaiprakash Duble was the chief guest. On this occasion, videos related to various water safety, accidents in water etc. and also a demonstration on how to save a drowning person were shown. Arun Bute proposed a vote of thanks. Prajakta Duble, Ayush, Hrithik and the swimmers of Dolphin Swimming Club took efforts for the success of the programme.