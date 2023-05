Lokmat's Jain, Meenal champs

In an interesting women's singles title clash, top seed Meenal Jain defeated Deepika Gedekar 25-23, 21-9.

Senior Vice-president, Maharashtra Badminton Association and secretary of Nagpur District Badminton Association Mangesh Kashikar and Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawansh were the guests. Tournament convenor Sujan Masid, SJAN secretary Paritosh Pramanik, treasurer Nilesh Deshpande, Kshitij Udar, Nikhil Kelapure and others were also present.SJAN President Dr Ram Thakur conducted the prize distribution function.

Results

Men's singles final: Ashish Jain (Lokmat) bt Mahesh Sarangi 21-17, 21-12.

Men's singles semis: Mahesh Sarangi bt Sujan Masid (Bhaskar) 15-9, 15-11; Ashish Jain (Lokmat) bt Rajesh Sharma (Lokmat) 15-6, 15-6

Women's Singles Final: Meenal Jain (Lokmat) bt Deepika Gedekar 25-23, 21-9.

Women's singles semis: Meenal Jain (Lokmat) bt Yamini Rampalliwar (Lokmat) 15-12, 15-10; Deepika Gedekar bt Pranjali Sharma 15-10, 11-15, 15-10.

Men's doubles final: Mahesh Sarangi-S S Ahmad bt Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar 22-20, 17-21, 21-15.

Men's doubles semis: Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar (Lokmat,) bt Rajesh Sharma-Pravin Kathane (Lokmat) 21-7, 21-10; Mahesh Sarangi-S S Ahmad bt Sujan Masid-Balmukund Kadwe (Bhaskar) 21-9, 21-6.