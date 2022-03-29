Lovers jumped into the well, in front of families

A Nagpur based couple ran away from home, saying that their love cannot be understood by the family. While the family was searching for the young and minor girl who had left the house, the family saw them both walking down the road. The two also ran towards the well in the field in front of the family and committed suicide by jumping into the well. According to the reports the two have been missing since Friday (Dec. 25).

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Shalik Thackeray (26) and Tanvi Vitthal Chute (16). Mahesh was a cowherd, while Tanvi used to study in class IX at Tidke High School in Bela. The two had been in touch for two years. He had left the house on Friday without telling anyone. As soon as this matter was noticed, the families of the two started searching for him.

On Monday, Mahesh's family searched for him in Kurla (Tal. Samudrapur), 3 km from Bela. They were both seen walking down the road at about one o'clock in the afternoon. Seeing the family, the two ran and jumped into the well in Akshay Janardhan Kamble's farm in Kurla Shivara. Therefore, Mahesh's family informed Tanvi's family and Bela police. Samudrapur police reached the spot in the evening and conducted a panchnama and sent both the bodies to the district general hospital in Wardha for further investigation. Samudrapur police have registered a case and started investigation.

Her family had received information that Tanvi had left with Mahesh. Therefore, her family had lodged a complaint against Mahesh for abducting Tanvi. Based on the complaint, Bela police had registered a case against Mahesh Thackeray under section 363 of the Penal Code.