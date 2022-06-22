LT impact: Organisers agree to reschedule State U-19 badminton tourney

Nagpur, June 20

Here is a relief for state shuttlers as the organisers have agreed to reschedule the State Under-19 badminton tournament to be held at Aurangabad from June 30 to July 5.

The state shuttlers were in a dilemma as the dates of two important tournaments were too close. As per the schedule released by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the 29th Krishna Khaitan Memorial All-India Under-19 Ranking Tournament will be played from July 7 to July 13 at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula. Also, the State Under-19 tournament will be played at Aurangabad from June 30 to July 5.

The back-to-back tournaments means state players, including those from Nagpur, will get only one day to reach Panchkula. This will mean a last-minute dash to airports or train stations. Lokmat Times had reported this problem on Wednesday.

The parents of some shuttlers sent an email to Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) president Arun Lakhani requesting him to intervene and asked the organsiers to finish the State tournament by July 4. Finally their efforts bore fruit.

Lakhani told Lokmat Times, "I talked with the organisers of State Under-19 badminton tournament . They are sensitive about the issue and have agreed to complete the tournament one day before the schedule. They will declare it officially on June 26 when the draw of the tournament will be declared. Now there is no need for parents as well as shuttlers to change their travel plans.”