Maha sub-junior boys in semis

Maharashtra boys defeeated Rajasthan 4-1 to enter the last four stage. Yash and Vedant scored two goals each for Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh, Kerala (CPFI) and Uttar Pradesh were other teams that entered the semis. However ,in the junior section, Maharashtra lost to West Bengal 0-7. Chhatisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh recorded victories over their opponents and entered the semis. In the senior section, Chhattisgarh, Indian Army, Territorial Army and Indian Air Force made it to the finals.

On Friday the semis will be played form 8 a.m. onwards followed by finals. union minister Nitin Gadkari will visit the venue at 12 noon. The finals will be played from 4 pm onwards followed by prize distribution fufunction

Results (all QF)

Maharashtra bt Rajasthan 4-1, Chhattiaggarh bt West Bengal 6-0, Kerala (CPFI) bt Karnataka 4-0, Uttar Pradesh bt Madhya Pradesh 4-0.

Junior boys: Chhattisgarh bt Karnataka 8-1, Tamil Nadu bt Kerala (SGFI) 6-3, Uttar Pradesh bt Rajsthan 6-0, West Bengal bt Maharashtra 7-0.

Senior men: Chhattisgarh bt Kerala (CPFI) 4-2, Indian Army bt Maharashtra 10-1, Territorial army bt West Bengal 7-2, Indian Air Force bt Uttar Pradesh 7-1.

Semis line-up

Sub junior boys: Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, UP vs Kerala (CPFI), Junior boys: Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu, West Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Senior men: Indian Air Force vs Indian Army, Territorial Army vs Chhattisgarh.