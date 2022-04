Maharashtra dominate on day 1

Nagpur, April 6

Maharashtra dominated the first day of the National Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship organised by Maharashtra Powerlifting Association at Agrasen Bhavan, here on Wednesday.

Maharashtra's Shantanu Sahare won gold in 53 kg category whereas Dhruv Chakraborty (66 kg) and Rajasthan's Bunty Saini (59) triumphed in their respective categories In bench press, Maharashtra's Dhruv and Tejas MAdavi excelled in 66 and 53 kg categories.

Earlier director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi inaugurated the championship. President of Indian Powerlifting Federation Rajmahavirsingh, president of Maharashtra Powerlifting Association Sunil Agrawal, Sandeep Agrawal, secretary Leo Petre, Sunil Fulzele, RR Bihor Smita Zore, Priydarshini Jagushte and others were also present on the occasion.

Results: (Powerlifting) : 53 kg - Shantanu Sahare, Maharashtra (255 kg), Mohammad Zeeshan, Maharashtra (235 kg), Tejas Madavi, Maharashtra (102.5 kg); 59 kg - Bunty Saini, Rajasthan (405 kg), Suredhi Pawan, Andhra Pradesh (382.5 kg), Ricky Gogi, Assam (375 kg). 66 kg - Dhruv Chakraborty, Maharashtra (402.5 kg), Aditya Gupta, Maharashtra (367.5 kg), Hrithik Mishra, Maharashtra (360 kg).

Bench Press: 53 kg - Tejas Madavi, Maharashtra (22.5 kg). 59 kg: Suredhi Pawan, Andhra Pradesh (80 kg), H. Poteshwar Rao, Andhra Pradesh (77.5 kg), c. S. Wind (70 kg). 66 kg: Dhruv Chakraborty, Maharashtra (105 kg), Aditya Gupta, Maharashtra (85 kg), Mridul Anasane, Maharashtra (60 kg).