Mahatma Gandhi School declared best

The school was selected on the basis of its performance in the athletics throughout the year. Commisisoner (custom) Abhaykumar Singhal was the chief guest on the occasion. Dronachrya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr Dhananjay Welukar, international yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale, former corporator Ngesh Sahare, NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale and others graced the occasion.

Headmaster Dharmendra Parshivnikar, sports teacher Ramchandra Wani and national athlete Kashish Bhagat received the award.

Supervisor Deepali Kothe, Priya Dakhale, Kalpana Hiwrale, Mahdavi Wandhe, Priti Dhamgaye, Mangala Kathane, Madhuri Tajne, Reshakiran Athawale, Deepika Natke, Anuradha Khadse, Madhuri Pawar, Shraddha Iratwar, Ruchi Pande, Shubham Choudhary, Ankita Shukla, Savita Tapre, Najuka Mhaiskar, Moiren francis, Anita Choudhary, Leena Choudhary, Suraj Krishnan, Vidya Panchbhai, Somendra Goutam, Manju Wairagade, Prashant Neware and others have congratulated the students for bringing glory to the school.